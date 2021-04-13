Anything to help the team - Modiba happy to fill any role at Sundowns

Following his man-of-the-match performance against Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns utility man Aubrey Modiba says he is able to help the team wherever he is asked to play.

Goals from Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile handed Downs the 2-1 win over Chippa on Monday afternoon.

Modiba was involved in the first goal as he won the spot kick which Zwane easily converted, with the former SuperSport United man playing as an inside-right midfielder. He was though switched to left-back in the second stanza and delivered a decisive cross that got Sundowns the winner in the last quarter of an hour, with Peter Shalulile netting home a close-range header.

"It wasn't easy for us us, even the coach told us before the game that coming here and collecting maximum points it's going to be difficult," Modiba told SuperSport TV.

"We gotta grind and make sure that we win the game, keep collecting points with our games in hand so I'm glad we managed to win this game and get the maximum points.

"They told us to keep patient, because they are a team that likes to keep the ball, with the coach obviously they would want to prove the point, prove to the coach that they deserve to play.

"So we just have to be patient so that they can come out and we open them, we used the spaces behind, you can see with the penalty, we managed to get the space behind and we got the penalty. The second goal they said we must put in crosses and we managed to get the second one.

"Anything to help the team, I started playing as a ten, outside coming inside and I managed to win a penalty and in the second-half the coaches said I must come to left back.

"Because they need those crosses, I got the ball, managed to put the cross and we got a goal. Wherever the coaches want me to play, I think I'll be able help the team as much as I can," he added.