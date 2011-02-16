Anzhi Makhachkala capture Roberto Carlos

"The Anzhi Makhachkala football club officially announces it has signed a labour agreement with 2002 world champion defender Roberto Carlos," Anzi said in a statement on their website.

Roberto Carlos, who helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup and played more than 100 times for his country, ended his contract with Brazilian club Corinthians by mutual agreement on Saturday.

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid defender was targeted by fans during violent protests against the team following their shock early exit from the Libertadores Cup this month.

He joined Corinthians at the beginning of 2010 and had a good season, being voted the best left back in the Brazilian championship.