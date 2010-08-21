Aquilani set for Juventus loan move
By app
LONDON - Liverpool put Alberto Aquilani out of his Anfield misery on Saturday when they agreed to loan the Italian international to Juventus for the remainder of the season.
Aquilani joined Liverpool from AS Roma a year ago for around 17 million pounds but barely featured under previous manager Rafa Benitez and subsequently missed out on a place in the Italy squad for the World Cup.
Liverpool announced the deal on their website on Saturday, saying it was subject to Aquilani passing a medical in Italy on Monday.
