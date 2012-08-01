Arbeloa extends Real Madrid contract to 2016

"I am delighted that the club still has faith in me and I hope to be able to continue enjoying my playing career," Arbeloa said on Real's website.

"Today's players have longer careers and I hope it's not my last contract extension with Real Madrid," added the 29-year-old full-back.

Arbeloa, who was born in Spain coach Vicente del Bosque's home city of Salamanca, came through Real's youth academy before joining Deportivo Coruna and then Liverpool and returned to the Spanish capital in 2009.

He made his debut for Spain in March 2008 and turned in a solid performance at Euro 2012 to help the Iberian win a second straight European Championship to add to their World Cup triumph in 2010.