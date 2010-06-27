Home News Argentina 3-1 Mexico By Gregg Davies 27 June 2010 Live coverage of the World Cup second round clash between Argentina and Mexico. Shares Quizzes, features and footballing fun Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week. Most Read Most Shared 1 Quiz! Can you name the biggest transfer profits of all time? 2 Chelsea to provide 78,000 meals to NHS and charities 3 Gerrard says SPFL looks an ‘absolute mess’ and urges independent investigation 4 Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe this season? 5 Best right-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked 1 Quiz! Can you name the biggest transfer profits of all time? 2 Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe this season? 3 Best right-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked 4 How will Gareth Bale be remembered? 5 Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's managers since 1992?