Argentina calm fears over Messi injury

The Barcelona superstar is in the United States with the national team, who have upcoming friendlies against El Salvador and Ecuador.

Some reports had suggested that Messi would have to return to Spain, though, after he suffered a blow to the foot in his club's 2-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

However, the Argentina Football Association has released a statement confirming that tests revealed the 27-year-old is not injured.

Messi will therefore remain with the national team, and is available for their forthcoming matches.