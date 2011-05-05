Argentina line up Poland friendly

Sergio Batista's team, who also face Nigeria in Abuja on June 1, will include players not regarded as the coach's first choice as he prepares a squad for the Copa America in Argentina in July.

"(The tour) will include important players who do not habitually play in the first team so Batista has the chance to try out players," Tofoni, in charge of the AFA's friendly calendar, told Reuters.

He did not name possible candidates but the team could include the likes of Inter Milan centre-back Walter Samuel, who has not turned out for Argentina since a friendly in Ireland last August, and Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero.