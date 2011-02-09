Argentina to play Germany in 2012

"I can confirm the match will be played on August 15, 2012, possibly in Stuttgart," a spokesperson for organiser Guillermo Tofoni's company World Eleven told Reuters.

Argentina are currently in Geneva for Wednesday's friendly with Portugal which was also organised by Tofoni, who handles the Argentine Football Association's friendly calendar.

Germany have beaten Argentina in the quarter-finals of the last two World Cups while the heavyweights have also met twice in the final itself, in 1986 in Mexico City when Diego Maradona was captain and four years later when Germany gained revenge.

World Eleven also said that after hosting the Copa America this July, Argentina would play Romania in Bucharest on August 11 before an Asian tour with confirmed matches in India on September 2 and China on September 6.

Before that, they meet the U.S. in New York on March 26 followed three days later by a match with Costa Rica in San Jose.