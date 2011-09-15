Argentina share drab draw with Brazil

The first of two friendly games between the two failed to catch fire with both teams fielding second-string sides made up of home-based players.

Argentina went close in the first half through Mauro Boselli while Brazil's Damiao momentarily lifted the gloom in the 77th minute when he hit the crossbar after some superb close control.

"I'm happy, I hope this will give continuity to the coach's work," Ronaldinho said. "Argentina and Brazil is always a good game."