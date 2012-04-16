Argentine coaching carousel claims Pumpido
By app
Former Argentina goalkeeper Nery Pumpido has become the ninth coach to quit or be sacked in little more than two months in the 20-team Argentine first division.
Pumpido, who played for the team captained by Diego Maradona that won the 1986 World Cup, resigned on Sunday from Godoy Cruz after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by San Lorenzo left them with one win in 10 matches halfway through the Clausura championship.
"Unfortunately, cycles come to an end and mine's finished," the 54-year-old, who steered Paraguay's Olimpia to victory in the Libertadores Cup 10 years ago, told reporters on Monday.
Former Argentina coach Alfio Basile quit Racing Club at the weekend after the 4-1 derby defeat at Independiente.
The Clausura championship, second of two in the 2011/12 season, kicked off on February 10.
