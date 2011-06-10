Argentine Delgado leaves Lyon for Monterrey

"Cesar Delgado has reached an agreement to be a part of Monterrey's 'Striped Ones'," the Mexican club said in a statement on Friday.

CONCACAF Champions League holders Monterrey will be the 29-year-old forward's second Mexican team after he also played for Cruz Azul from 2003-07.

Delgado, who won the Ligue 1 and French Cup double with Lyon in 2008, played for Argentina at the 2004 Copa America in Peru and helped his country win the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He replaces Paraguayan midfielder Osvaldo Martinez who left Monterrey for Atlante this week.

