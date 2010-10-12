Armenia win again by beating Andorra

Gevorg Chazaryan, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Yura Movsisyan put the home side 3-0 up after 33 minutes and Brazilian-born Marcos Pizzelli added a fourth shortly after the break as the Armenians followed Friday's 3-1 victory over Slovakia with another win.

Chazaryan, Mkhitaryan and Movsisyan were also on target against the Slovaks.

Armenia have now won two of their opening four games, matching the total victories in their entire Euro 2008 qualifying campaign when they came second last in their group.

They have seven points which moves them top of Group B at least for a few hours, a point ahead of Slovakia, Ireland and Russia, who all play later on Tuesday.

Andorra, who had captain Ildenos Lima back in the starting line-up after suspension, rarely threatened Armenia keeper Roman Berezovsky and they remain rooted to the bottom of the group with no points after four games.