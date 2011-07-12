Arnesen keen to bring Bendtner to Hamburg

The likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon have all been credited with an interest in the Danish international, who has been left out of Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Asia in order to hold talks over his future.

And while Hamburg admit they are interested in recruiting the 23-year-old, former Chelsea sporting director Arnesen feels it would take a miracle for the German side to sign him.

“We need more creativity in our offensive. A midfielder with quality would be good for us,” he told Hamburger Abendblatt.

“Bendtner would be a real dream, he is a very interesting player.

“He can also play as an attacking midfielder behind the attacker.

“But it would almost amount to a small miracle for us to get him. There are two other clubs who have made an offer for Nicklas and we are unfortunately not in that position.”

Recent reports have suggested that newly-crowned German champions Borussia Dortmund were favourites to sign Bendtner, having discussed personal terms with the player on Monday.

By Ben McAleer