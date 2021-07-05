Arrows confirm appointment of Seema as new head coach

Golden Arrows have announced former Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 41-year-old mentor will now succeed former coach Mandla Ncikazi as head coach after he parted ways with the club to join fellow DStv Premiership outfit Orlando Pirates.

Seema had a short stint with the Chilli Boys in which he helped them retain their top-flight status in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs against Royal AM FC and Richards Bay FC.

The Mafeteng-born coach has previous experience coaching the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards and Chippa United, respectively.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as our new Head Coach," Arrows confirmed on their social media platform.

"We wish him well in the position and look forward to the continuation of growth in the side."