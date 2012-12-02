Arsenal chairman Hill-Wood suffers heart attack
By app
Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack following a bout of pneumonia, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 76-year-old was taken ill on Friday, according to the Arsenal website.
A statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club sends their support and best wishes to chairman Peter Hill-Wood. Peter is making a good recovery.
"The club wishes Peter a full and speedy return to health and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time."
Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League after a poor start to the season with manager Arsene Wenger under pressure like never before in his long reign.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.