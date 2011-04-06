Arsenal eye Swedish starlet Olsson

Fifteen-year-old Olsson, currently on the books at IFK Norrkoping, has impressed during several trial spells at the Emirates Stadium outfit, and scored for Arsenal Under-18s in a 6-0 win over Charlton last November.

The gifted young Swede’s rich potential has also reportedly attracted attention from Italian giants Juventus, but the midfielder’s agent, Per Jonsson, has indicated that Arsene Wenger's side are set to win the race for the player’s signature with an offer thought to be worth around £200,000.

"[Arsenal] want him, he has been over a few times and really made an impression," Jonsson said in the Mail.

"It's up to the clubs to agree and also the personal contract, but Arsenal really want this to go through - that's 100 percent certain.”

