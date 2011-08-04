Arsenal refuse to release Miyaichi for friendly

Japan's Olympic coach Takashi Sekizuka has named a 22-man squad for the August 10 match in Sapporo, the first half of a double-header before the senior side's friendly against South Korea.

"Arsenal have told us they would be only be willing to release Miyaichi for the [senior] national team," Japan Football Association technical director Hiromi Hara told a news conference on Thursday.

Japan were still waiting on word from German club Bayern Munich over the availability of striker Takashi Usami, Hara added.

"Egypt are strong individually and we will face teams during the Olympic qualifiers with a similar style," Sekizuka said.

Japan have been drawn with Bahrain, Syria and Malaysia in Group C of the final round of qualifiers for next year's London Olympics.