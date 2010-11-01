Arsenal tie down talented Wilshere

The 18-year-old has already made 27 first team appearances for Arsene Wenger's side and made his full international debut in a friendly with Hungary in August.

"Jack is a fantastic footballer with a huge amount of potential, and we have all seen with his performances so far that he is a very gifted player, who could be an extremely influential player at the top level of the game," Wenger said in a club statement on Monday.

Wilshere made his Arsenal debut as a 16-year-old at Blackburn Rovers in September 2008.

He added: "When I'm only 18 years old and still learning so much about the game and myself, this is the perfect club, the perfect team mates, the perfect fans, the perfect backroom staff and most importantly, the perfect manager to help continue that."

Arsenal did not disclose the length of Wilshere's new deal.