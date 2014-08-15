Aston Villa bring in Sanchez from Elche
Aston Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Carlos Sanchez from Elche on a four-year deal.
The Colombia international joins Paul Lambert's side on the eve of their opening game of the Premier League season at Stoke City.
Sanchez started all four games for his country in the World Cup in Brazil and moves to Villa Park after just one season in La Liga with Elche.
