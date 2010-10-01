Atletico agree new deals for trio
By app
MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid have agreed contract extensions with winger Jose Antonio Reyes, defender Tomas Ujfalusi and midfielder Paulo Assuncao, the Spanish club said on Friday.
All three were major contributors as the club won the Europa League last season and reached the King's Cup final which they lost to Sevilla.
Former Arsenal and Real Madrid player Reyes, 27, has signed a deal which ties him until 2014. He scored the opener in their 2-0 European Super Cup victory over Inter Milan in August.
Czech Ujfalusi, 32, and Brazilian Assuncao, 30, extended their contracts until 2013.
