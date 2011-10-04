Atletico apologise for ugly Puerta chants

Puerta died in August 2007, three days after collapsing during a match against Getafe. Atletico fans chanted "Oh, oh, oh, Puerta's feeling dizzy" on Sunday at the Calderon, prompting a strongly worded statement from the Madrid club.

"Atletico Madrid profoundly regrets the chants directed against... Antonio Puerta," the club said on their website.

"Our club expresses its deep revulsion at such chants and apologises to the famiy of the deceased footballer, to Sevilla and to football in general," the statement added.

"We support respect in football and we hope that these actions are not repeated either in our stadium or at any other field."

The chants at the Calderon came on the same weekend fans of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur forced the English Premier League clubs to put their bitter rivalry aside to condemn offensive chants from both sets of supporters.