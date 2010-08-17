Atletico convince Juve to extend Tiago loan

"It has been a little difficult because the negotiations weren't easy," Tiago, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Calderon, told a news conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

"Juve wanted to sell me and Atletico wanted to buy. In the end Atletico and me are happy, Juve somewhat less."

The 29-year-old playmaker, who was cup-tied for Atletico's successful Europa League campaign last year, said it was unlikely he would be ready for next Friday's European Super Cup clash with Inter Milan.

