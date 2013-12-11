Atletico 'hungry' for success, says Garcia

The La Liga club went the duration of the the group stage unbeaten, and rounded off their impressive run with a 2-0 victory over Porto on Wednesday.

Garcia and Diego Costa netted first-half goals for the men from the Spanish capital and the former revealed his side are keen to maintain their high standards.

"This team is very hungry," he said. "We want to win every game.

"That is the line we have to keep.

"The whole team is benefiting from every individual in the squad."