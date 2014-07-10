Atletico Madrid confirm Mandzukic signing

The Croatia international was Bayern's top goalscorer in the Bundesliga last season with 18 goals, as Pep Guardiola's men easily defended their league title.

However, Bayern completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski on a Bosman transfer, potentially limiting Mandzukic's first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena.

Milan and Arsenal were heavily tipped to move for the 28-year-old, but Spanish champions Atletico have brought him to the Vicente Calderon as a direct replacement for Chelsea-bound Diego Costa.