Atletico mulling Aguero contract extension
MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid are looking at extending Argentina forward Sergio Aguero's contract by between three and five years, president Enrique Cerezo said on Tuesday.
Aguero, 22, has formed a successful partnership with Uruguay striker Diego Forlan at the La Liga club and his current deal expires at the end of next season.
"We are studying the renewal (of Aguero's contract) for three, four or five years, just as we are studying those of other players," Cerezo said at a news conference.
