Atletico permit Forlan to negotiate transfer

The 32-year-old dropped out of Atletico's squad just before they flew to Portugal for Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Vitoria Guimaraes, and Spanish media have linked him with interest from Inter Milan.

"Forlan asked [coach Gregorio] Manzano this morning not to travel to Guimaraes because he was studying the possibility of signing for another team," Atletico said on their Twitter feed on their official website.

"Manzano authorised him to stay in Madrid because Atletico have a lot at stake and need players who are 100 percent."

Forlan, a two-time European Golden Shoe winner, was voted best player of the World Cup finals in South Africa last year.