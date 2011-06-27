Trending

Atletico sign Silvio from Braga

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have signed Portugal defender Silvio from Braga on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old helped Braga reach last month's Europa League final where they lost to Porto.

Silvio will be presented at the Calderon on Tuesday, Atletico said on their website.

Atletico, the 2010 Europa League champions, finished seventh in La Liga to qualify for the same competition again.