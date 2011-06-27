Atletico sign Silvio from Braga
By app
MADRID - Atletico Madrid have signed Portugal defender Silvio from Braga on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said on Monday.
The 23-year-old helped Braga reach last month's Europa League final where they lost to Porto.
Silvio will be presented at the Calderon on Tuesday, Atletico said on their website.
Atletico, the 2010 Europa League champions, finished seventh in La Liga to qualify for the same competition again.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.