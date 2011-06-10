Atletico yet to receive bids for Aguero

"The president, the CEO and the sporting director have told me that as of today there is no offer for him," said new coach Gregorio Manzano, who was appointed this week for a second stint at the club in place of the departing Quique Sanchez Flores.

"I would like the chance to coach him," Manzano told a news conference. "It would be a source of pride and satisfaction to have him among us."

The 23-year-old Aguero, who netted 20 goals in La Liga last season, wants to end his five-year spell at the club.

Atletico said in January that offers from English Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had been rejected, while the Spanish media have recently speculated that Real Madrid and Barcelona will attempt to sign him.

Aguero's team missed out on next season's Champions League and qualified for the Europa League, the tournament they won in 2010 thanks to an extra-time victory over Fulham in Hamburg.