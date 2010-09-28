Australia call up Cahill and Schwarzer
By app
MELBOURNE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia coach Holger Osieck named English Premier League players Tim Cahill and Mark Schwarzer on Tuesday in a 19-man squad to play Paraguay in Sydney on October 9.
Left-winger Harry Kewell and striker Josh Kennedy have been named for the first time since the World Cup in South Africa after injuries forced them to miss matches against Poland and Switzerland.
The friendly will be Australia's fifth match against Paraguay, with the Socceroos winning one and drawing three.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mark Schwarzer, Eugene Galekovic
Defenders: Luke Wilkshire, Michael Thwaite, Jade North, Lucas Neill, Jon McKain, Richard Garcia
Midfielders: Carl Valeri, Matthew McKay, Harry Kewell, Mile Jedinak, Jason Culina, David Carney, Tim Cahill
Forwards: Dario Vidosic, Scott McDonald, Josh Kennedy, Alex Brosque
