Australia call up Cahill and Schwarzer

Left-winger Harry Kewell and striker Josh Kennedy have been named for the first time since the World Cup in South Africa after injuries forced them to miss matches against Poland and Switzerland.

The friendly will be Australia's fifth match against Paraguay, with the Socceroos winning one and drawing three.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Schwarzer, Eugene Galekovic

Defenders: Luke Wilkshire, Michael Thwaite, Jade North, Lucas Neill, Jon McKain, Richard Garcia

Midfielders: Carl Valeri, Matthew McKay, Harry Kewell, Mile Jedinak, Jason Culina, David Carney, Tim Cahill

Forwards: Dario Vidosic, Scott McDonald, Josh Kennedy, Alex Brosque