Australia move training session after pitch problem

Socceroos coach Pim Verbeek had described the pitch at the stadium in Roodepoort as hopeless and it deteriorated badly during a warm-up march against the United States, with large chunks of lawn lying loose on the turf after the match.

The team received permission from FIFA to move back to the school grounds that they used for the first 10 days of training, and will work-out there on Tuesday and Thursday.

Australia play their first match against Germany on June 13 in Durban.

"They are trying to make it good, but it is not good," Verbeek told reporters before Sunday's session, adding state of the pitch could lead to injuries.

The Ruimsig stadium was used ahead of the Confederations Cup a year ago and was seen then as one of the best training facilities.

Australia, playing in their third World Cup, also face Ghana (June 19) and Serbia (June 23) in Group D.

