Australia overcome Wales in Cardiff

Cahill's volley on the stroke of half-time put the visitors ahead and a Kruse tap in on the hour gave the Socceroos a 2-0 lead over a Welsh side who have only won once since their 5-0 victory against Luxembourg in August last year.

Australia showed their attacking intent throughout the match with Luke Wilkshire striking a post 10 minutes from half-time and they hit the woodwork again moments after the restart.

"Don't be fooled by the rankings, they're a tough team," Australia captain Lucas Neill told Sky Sports of 112th-ranked Wales.

The home side showed their qualities in the latter stages with Darcy Blake heading a consolation after 82 minutes and they also had a penalty appeal for handball turned down late on.

Wales, bottom of Euro 2012 qualifying Group F with no points from four games, play Montenegro on September 2 and England four days later in their next matches of the campaign.

Australia host Thailand on September 2 in a 2014 World Cup Asian zone third round qualifier.