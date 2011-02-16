Australia pocket extra cash from Asian Cup run

The Socceroos would also be given a larger portion of commercial revenues, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said, after finalising an agreement with the local PFA for the next four years.

"(The bonuses) are significant boosts to young players and players from the A-League in the Socceroos squad," FFA chief executive Ben Buckley told the Asian Football Confederation website.

"The players are committed to all members of the squad being paid equally, and to supporting up-and-coming players."

Financial details were not disclosed.

Australia were beaten 1-0 by Japan after extra-time in last month's Asian Cup final in Doha.

"From FFA's point of view, we value the Socceroos players enormously and want to reflect this in the financial terms agreed," Buckley said.