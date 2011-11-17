Avci tipped to become new Turkey coach
The Turkish Football Federation could name Abdullah Avci as the new coach of the national team on Thursday to replace Guus Hiddink, federation chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar told reporters.
Hiddink's contract was terminated on Wednesday by mutual consent following Turkey's failure to reach the Euro 2012 finals.
State-run Anatolian news agency reported Aydinlar as saying he had spoken on Wednesday with Avci, the coach of Istanbul club Buyuksehir Belediyesi Spor.
"We will discuss the issue within the management board today. If we reach an agreement in the board on Abdullah Avci, we will invite him today to sign," Aydinlar said.
