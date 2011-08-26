Ayew unmoved by Arsenal interest

Ayew is reported to be high on Arsene Wenger’s wanted list as the Gunners' boss looks to re-shape his midfield after the departures of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri, but last week Marseille coach Didier Deschamps insisted no offers had been received for his star man.

The 21-year-old insists he was never affected by Arsenal’s interest, and maintains he is focused on enjoying another productive season in Ligue 1.

"I never let that [speculation about Arsenal] disturb me," Ayew told France Football.

"From the start, I knew what I wanted. Before thinking about leaving, I have to perform at l'OM. That was very clear to me.

"It was the same for the club. So there was no risk for me to get mad. Moreover, I don't forget I faced a lot of difficulties to reach my current situation. I didn't want to question everything immediately.

"I just achieved one good season in Ligue 1, nothing more. I still have a lot to prove."



ByLiam Twomey