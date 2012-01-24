Ba: Senegal will still be successful

Much-fancied Senegal were beaten 2-1 by Zambia on Saturday to complicate their route to the quarter-finals.

"Success will come for us, of that I have no doubt," Ba told reporters in Bata, where Senegal meet co-hosts Equatorial Guinea in their second Group A game on Wednesday.

The Newcastle United forward hit the crossbar and wasted two other good chances against Zambia but said he was determined to make his mark on the tournament.

"Often, you can close your eyes, hit and score. Sometimes, you try every trick in the book but the ball refuses to go in," he said after a training session.