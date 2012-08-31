Babel agrees one-year deal with Ajax
By app
Former Netherlands international Ryan Babel has agreed a one-year deal with Ajax Amsterdam after he was released by Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, the Dutch club said on Friday.
The 25-year-old wide player, who has won 42 caps for the Netherlands, came up through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Liverpool in a big-money move in 2007.
He struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and joined Hoffenheim in 2011.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.