Bafana trio test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Uganda clash

The South African national team announced at a press conference held in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday that they will be without the services of Percy Tau and Teboho Mokwena, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Sipho Mbule has also been ruled out for Bafana's upcoming friendly against the Cranes after being in close contact with his SuperSport United teammate Mokwena.

Both Mokwena and Mbule did not take part in Matsatsansa's final game of the season on Saturday in the 1-1 draw to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Tau has been back in South Africa since he completed the Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion.

With new head coach Hugo Broos in Belgium for his second Covid-19 vaccination, his assistants Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele's will take charge of their clash against the Cranes at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

'It's not the best time to prepare because some players are injured and some have tested positive for Covid-19,' Janevski revealed at the press conference.

'We'll try our best to prepare the team and get a positive result from the Uganda game.'