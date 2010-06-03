Bahrain appoint Hickersberger as boss

Hickersberger succeeds Czech Milan Macala, who left after Bahrain failed to qualify for this year's World Cup following a two-legged play-off defeat by New Zealand last November.

The 62-year-old, who failed to advance Austria from their group as co-hosts of Euro 2008, led Emirates side Al Wahda to the title this season, the Asian Football Confederation said on its website.

Bahrain have been drawn with South Korea, India and Australia in Group C of the Jan. 7-29 Asian finals in Qatar.