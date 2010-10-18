Bailed Carroll forced to bunk with Nolan

The 21-year-old forward is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Laurie Henderson at her home in the Ponteland area of Northumberland on Sunday morning.

After a hearing at Tynedale Magistrates' court, he was bailed on condition he lives at the family home of Newcastle skipper Nolan, the Press Association reported.

Officers were called to Henderson's home shortly after 6am. on Sunday after the assault was reported, a spokesman for Northumbria Police said. The 18-year-old girl was found to have suffered a minor head injury.

The court was told Carroll, who played in Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Wigan on Saturday, will deny the offence and claims self-defence. The case was adjourned until January 10.

Carroll, who has scored four times in the Premier League this season and has been tipped to win a call-up to the England squad, recently signed a new five-year deal with Newcastle.