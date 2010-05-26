Baines hopeful of bagging World Cup berth

The 25-year-old played the whole 90 minutes in the friendly against Mexico on Monday night but would only be going to South Africa as an understudy to Ashley Cole.

Competition for the back-up spot is between Baines and Aston Villa's Stephen Warnock and the Everton man revealed he is hoping to hear good news when Capello announces his squad on June 1.

Speaking to Everton's club website, Baines said: "It would be a dream come true to make the 23. The majority of places for the other lads are probably cemented but it's far from the case for me and a few others.

"We are still fighting, trying to get there. But I'd have liked to have done better against Mexico."



By Owen Edwards

