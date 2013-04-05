Bale expected back later this month after scan

Bale rolled his ankle late in the 2-2 draw and a scan has shown the Wales international could return as early as April 21 to face second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

"The results of these scans have indicated that all three players are expected to return to training within two weeks," read a statement on Tottenham's website.

The other players are William Gallas and Aaron Lennon, who were also injured against the Swiss club.

Bale, 23, has been in a rich vein of form scoring 22 goals in all competitions this season. He will miss third-placed Tottenham's home clash with sixth-placed Everton on Sunday and the second leg in Basel next Thursday.