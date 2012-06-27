Bale pens new Tottenham contract

"I've been here for five years now and I've enjoyed every minute. The fans have been great to me and I'd love to repay them and do the very best for them. The club is progressing and I want to be a part of that, so it was great to get the deal done,” the 22-year-old told Tottenham's official website.

"I love the club and the fans and I want to play my part in trying to get us back into the Champions League - where we belong. We've a good, young squad and we need to work together to get back on the biggest stage again."

Signed from Southampton in 2007, Welsh international Bale has become a fans favourite since breaking into the team under Harry Redknapp and has been a reported transfer target for Spanish giants Barcelona.



By Matt Maltby