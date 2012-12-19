Bale returns to training after hamstring injury
Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale could return to the side for Saturday's match against Stoke City after three weeks out with a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on their website.
Bale has returned to training after being out of action since picking up the injury against Fulham on December 1.
"It's good news," manager Andre Villas-Boas said on the club website.
"First, for the player because he wants to be back in the group and he's made a tremendous recovery. He's worked extremely hard."
Tottenham are fourth in the table, level on 29 points with third-placed Chelsea, who host Aston Villa on Sunday.
