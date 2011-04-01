Ballack fined for anti-Cologne chants
BERLIN - Germany captain and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Michael Ballack was fined 8,000 euros on Friday for unsportsmanlike behaviour after he led anti-Cologne chants with fans, the German football federation (DFB) said.
Ballack was caught on tape standing in front of Leverkusen fans following their March 20 league game against Schalke 04, holding a bullhorn and leading them in their chants directed against Bundesliga rivals Cologne.
Ballack has hardly made the an impact on the pitch this season after leaving Chelsea, missing much of the first half through injury. He has not played for Germany since March last year.
