Balotelli completes move to AC Milan
By app
Italy striker Mario Balotelli has completed his move to AC Milan from Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
"Manchester City confirms that Mario Balotelli has now completed his move to AC Milan. His medical was completed in Milan this morning," the English champions said on their website.
Balotelli, 22, has spent two-and-a-half controversial seasons at City after first breaking through at Inter Milan.
