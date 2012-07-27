Balotelli: I would have been a UFC fighter

The controversial striker has been involved in his fair share of mishaps following his switch from Inter Milan to City in 2010.

A string of disciplinary incidents have dogged the Italy international during his time with the Premier League champions.

Balotelli has now admitted that he is a fan of mixed martial arts and was tempted to become a competitor in the sport.

"If I wasn't a footballer, I probably wanted to do UFC. I really love it," Balotelli said at an Umbro event launching the Blues' new kit.

The 21-year-old then explained his decision for choosing the number 45 with both Inter and City.

"My first game in Serie A, it was with [Roberto] Mancini, I also had No.45 because the younger players had numbers between 35 and 60.

"I got No.45 and I scored two goals, so I am lucky with 45," he added.