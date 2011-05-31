Balotelli joins Motta on Italy injury list
MILAN - Italy striker Mario Balotelli is a big doubt for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Estonia because of a knee injury, the Italian football federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
Midfielder Thiago Motta had already been ruled out of the Modena match with a leg problem.
Italy, who top Group C, also play Ireland in a friendly next Tuesday in Liege.
