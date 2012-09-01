Balotelli to undergo minor eye surgery

"Mario will have an operation in a few days," Platt told City's website after the 3-1 home victory over Queens Park Rangers in the English Premier League.

"It's not a major procedure and he should be back quite quickly. I've heard suggestions he will be out for a month but that's not true.

"Hopefully it will correct a problem he's been having for some time and he can move on from there," added Platt.

Balotelli was an unused substitute for Saturday's match as Rangers were sunk by goals from Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko and Carlos Tevez.

Bobby Zamora was on target for the visitors in the second half.

City are fourth in the league, two points behind leaders Chelsea, with seven points from three matches.