Banega extends Valencia stay

The former Boca Juniors man's contract was set to expire in 18 months time, but his impressive form has seen him rewarded with an extension to his current deal.

The 23-year-old had been attracting interest from the Premier League and Serie A, but has committed his future to Los Che until the summer of 2015.

"I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to continue here and gain more years playing in this team," Banega stated.

"I have already been at the club for a few years and am very happy. I hope to continue in the same manner."

Meanwhile, club president Manuel Llorente has voiced his happiness at the creative midfielder extending his stay at Mestalla.

"In the last few years he has shown his value. He has evolved both as a player and a person and is one of the most impressive individuals I have seen at the club," said the Valencia supremo.



By Ben McAleer