Barca to be paid damages over doping claims

Cadena Cope published a statement on its website on Tuesday saying the allegations, made in March 2011, had "proven to be untrue and had come from an unverified source."

"It is recognised therefore that an unlawful interposition against the honour of the club in question was committed," the statement said.

The allegations, which Barca denied and demanded be withdrawn, were particularly controversial as local media reported that the source was an unidentified official at Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid.